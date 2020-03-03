All major coins are oscillating within the recent ranges amid the directionless market.

Bitcoin SV is the best-performer with 5% gains on a daily basis.

The cryptocurrency market is mostly in a green zone with Bitcoin and all major altcoins attempting a recovery from Monday's lows. However, the bullish day-on-day momentum may be deceptive as the prices are still moving within the recent consolidation channels.

The total market capitalization has increased to $251 billion. The average daily trading volumes settled at $176 billion, while Bitcoin's dominance retreated to 63.7%.

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin stopped within a whicker of critical $9,000. At the time of writing it is changing hands at $8,890. BTC/USD. The next cluster of buy orders is located on the approach to $8,700. This support area is reinforced by SMA100 and SMA50 on the 1-hour chart. BTC/USD has gained about 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum jumped above $232.00 during European hours on Tuesday; currently, it is trading at $232.50 with short-term bullish bias. The coin stays positive on a day-to day basis (+3%), though it is unchanged since the start of the day. A sustainable move above psychological $230 helps to mitigate the immediate downside pressure and allow for an extended recovery.

Ripple's XRP is locked in a range limited by $0.2300 and $0.2400. The third-largest coin came close to the upper boundary of the channel, but the upside momentum was not strong enough to take it higher. XRP/USD is down 1.8% since the beginning of Tuesday and mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

The biggest market-movers:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the best-performing asset on Tuesday. The Bitcoin Cash's fork is 5% higher since this time on Monday, trading at $246.44.

