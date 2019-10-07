Crypto Market mid-session update XRP spreads the excitement to Bitcoin and Ethreum

XRP continues rising and spreads the optimism to the market at a sensitive moment.

Ethereum and Bitcoin face strong resistance lines that can redefine scenarios in the short term.

Bitcoin eyes the next resistance level after surging through the first two.

BTC/USD reacts to the XRP rally and easily surpasses the first two resistance levels at $7,890 and $8,000.

The price is getting stuck below the resistance level at $8,200. If Bitcoin can overcome this critical first cap, the price could move quickly to the resistance level at $8,500 or slightly higher at $8,565, where the SMA200 currently hits the price

At mid-morning, Bitcoin and Ethereum join the XRP rallies and are now moving away from the delicate support levels they were trading at.

Updated at 13:30 GMT, Bitcoin quotes at $8,163, Ethereum at $178.5, and XRP at $0.276.





