Today we will talk about Crypto market in general as we see very important support area, from where we can potentially see a new bull run.

Crypto market is clearly bullish and despite the fact it lost more than 70% from November 2021 highs, there's still a chance for a return back to all-time highs. Looking at the logarithmic scale chart of Crypto total market cap, we can still see recent decline as a correction within uptrend.



From Elliott wave perspective we see it trading in bullish weekly impulse, so current slow down looks to be correction in subwave 4 of 3, which can now send the price back to all-time highs for wave 5 of 3.

From technical point of view, there's a perfect support that fits with 2017 highs and trendline connected from the lows. If we also consider the same wavelength of 2=4 and extreme RSI oversold and pessimism levels, then we can easily expect recovery and bullish continuation soon.

