Crypto total market cap chart is in an recovery mode in the hourly chart and it's ideally unfolding a minimum three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) rally towards 860B – 900B resistance area.
After a leading diagonal into wave (A) from the intraday lows, we can now see it slowing down within a complex W-X-Y correction for wave (B) that can retest 800B – 765B support area before a continuation higher for wave (C) later this week.
Binance attempts to shore up investor confidence as Twitter buzzes with speculations of exchange’s insolvency
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, witnessed a spike in fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding its proof of reserves report published in the aftermath of the FTX collapse.
Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week
Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors has picked up pace prior to central bank decisions on interest rates this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon avoids arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia.
Binance exchange is not compromised, CZ confirms, normal “market behavior”
Some altcoins listed on Binance, one of the top crypto exchanges by volume, experienced massive volatility. Some of these tokens rallied as much as 90% in a few minutes.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.