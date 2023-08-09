Share:

"Crypto market is finishing an intraday pullback, as we see it approaching technical support zone by Elliott wave theory."

Crypto market is trying to wake up on the intraday basis and as a primary count, we can see it finishing a wedge pattern within wave »c« of an a-b-c flat correction.

However, until we see a rally back above 1.2T bullish confirmation level, still keep an eye on secondary count, where a-b-c correction can be deeper one, so after a potential corrective recovery in »b«, be aware of another wave »c« decline before bulls shows up.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.