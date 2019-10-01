After the devastating decline of Bitcoin and most of the altcoins last week, the crypto market observers pinned their hopes on the ability of the BTC to cling to $8K. It seems to have succeeded, and by Tuesday morning the BTC is adding more than 7% to $8,500. TOP-10 altcoins are also actively growing by 7-10%. It feels like the crypto market has caught on to an almost invisible straw.
At the moment ETH is trading above $182, partially recovering after declining from $220 to $150 last week. Maintaining the positive dynamics significantly strengthens the chances for Ethereum (ETH) to return the recent highs of $230 in the coming days in case of further growth. Thus, the recent correction looks rather fleeting, and speculative demand in the market is still high.
The greed and fear index of BTC is now at the level of 38, which indicates the approaching exhaustion of the demand impulse, showing a rather sharp recovery from the levels of "extreme fear" when the index fell to 12 at the end of last week.
The flow of news about crypto trading volume falsification by exchanges does not run out. This uncomfortable truth has been revealed a long time ago but market participants still prefer not to "think seriously" about these facts. According to the Blockchain Transparency Institute, about 90% of the volume is fake, while the most honest crypto exchanges are Coinbase, Poloniex, and Kraken. If the daily volume of trading is not $61 billion, but $6 billion, then it becomes clear how vulnerable digital currencies are to manipulation.
The price of ZCash (ZEC) is even lower now than it was during the crypto winter. The coin is traded around $39 and is now considered one of the most undervalued on the market. The new data showed that the cryptocurrency has problems with anonymity: it is possible to determine the IP-address of the full node in transactions, which raises fundamental questions to the project. Probably, for these reasons, the cryptocurrency is not redeemed at current lows.
Once a revolutionary XRP project is also going through some bad times, as it turned out that the XRP token itself is not used for international transactions. The price of the coin can not detach itself from 25 cents, so the company's management is trying to breathe life into the project through grants and investment. Thus, it became known that Ripple bought the Icelandic cryptographic firm Algrim to provide a liquidity XRP channel in the EU. The problem is that the longer the crypto projects try to find their way into the traditional market, the more likely it is that the traditional market will update its own technologies.
Ultimately, the crypto market now acts as a global casino, with very few projects will succeed, while the rest will have to disappear in history.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD hovers above $180.00 further downside correction is possible
ETH/USD hit $186.06 during early Asian hours before retreating to $180.33 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.4 billion has gained over 6% since this time Monday on the back of the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis. The coin touched $8.15 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground above critical resistance.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hit a pause button after strong recovery on Monday
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.