The market capitalization for cryptocurrencies fell by some 12% in the last 24 hours to nearly $970 billion on Monday morning, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
Market capitalization slid 12% in the past 24 hours. (CoinMarketCap)
A similar capitalization was previously seen in January 2021, data shows. In the past 24 hours, bitcoin (BTC) lost 13% while ether (ETH) slid 17%.
Bitcoin dominance increased to over 47% over the weekend, suggesting investors held bitcoin and risked off from alternative cryptocurrencies.
The fall came amid a decline in global stocks after poor U.S. Consumer Price Index data for May was released last week. Inflation rocketed to over 8.3% on a year-on-year basis, denting investor sentiment.
Bitcoin has declined for nearly twelve straight weeks, marking one of the asset’s biggest slides in its lifetime.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price reveals a triple top pattern that can trigger a brutal crash
Terra (LUNA) price is yet again in trouble as a triple top that formed this morning proved to be another failed attempt by bulls to save the altcoin.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
This is the candlestick close that could define the future of Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is under pressure as the token racks up its seventh day of losses – assuming SHIB price does not close above $0.00000859 this evening.
How Dogecoin price will react as nearly 50% of all investors are underwater
Dogecoin price shows that the crash is likely to continue until a stable support level is reached. Investors need to be cautious for the next few days, at least until sellers and the bearish momentum dissipate.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.