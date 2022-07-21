The crypto exchange, which is backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase, halted withdrawals in July following an apparent run on its assets.
Singapore crypto exchange Vauld Group is seeking a moratorium against its creditors — a move that would give the troubled lender more time to restructure its business after collapsing asset prices impacted its operations earlier this month.
Vauld filed an application in Singapore on July 8 seeking a moratorium order, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. If granted, the moratorium would provide the distressed lender more time to seek out a proper restructuring plan.
The Journal said a Singaporean moratorium order is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, although the moratorium helps the company avoid complete closure.
Vauld issued a statement on July 11 informing the public that it would pursue a moratorium order to give management “the breathing space it requires to prepare for the intended restructuring for the benefit of all stakeholders.” However, as the Journal reported, the moratorium application was filed three days prior.
On July 4, Vauld suspended deposits, withdrawals and trading due to adverse market conditions, capping off a volatile three-week stretch where customers tried to withdraw nearly $198 million from the platform. Around the same time that Vauld was experiencing a run on assets, CEO Darshan Bathija announced that his company would be cutting 30% of its staff.
We've taken the painful decision to reduce Vauld's headcount by about 30%— Darshan Bathija (@darshanbathija) June 21, 2022
More information: https://t.co/gD7epuXuvo
The collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May exposed the crypto industry’s over-leveraged players, resulting in the high-profile bankruptcies of Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital. Several exchanges have temporarily suspended trading operations due to liquidity constraints.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. It was mentioned in the last thesis to continue maintaining a short term bullish bias.
AVAX price rallies 50% in 10 days, here’s what could happen next [Video]
Avalanche price movies in unison with the rest of the market. The Ethereum-based gaming token still has more upside potential. Avalanche price may have traders in disbelief as the digital asset continues to rally higher. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $22.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Smart Money Greed vs Retail Fear
Bitcoin price hits the first target mentioned in Monday’s bullish trade setup. BTC slope of incline continues to increase. Safety stops should not be moved into profit, but the risk can be reduced by 50% to $22,000. Invalidation of the uptrend can be $22,014.
Why the Cardano price has “I told you so” written all over it
Cardano price has more upside potential but the invalidation level is crucial for actualizing short term targets. Cardano price has been an enjoyable cryptocurrency to trade over the last few weeks. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $0.472.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.