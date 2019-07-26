Investors, who were waiting for the non-stop growth of Bitcoin up to $20K after a jump to 14,000, are probably extremely disappointed now. Those who bought BTC above $10K suffer even more. However, they are not selling their bitcoins now. In this case, we are talking more about profit-taking. It is extremely difficult to make an investment decision to buy at the moment of reaching the bottom when the whole market is in the final stage of depression. Those who decided to buy Bitcoin above $3K now have a good reward for their courage. When the most impatient people leave the market, as well as investors who decided to fix losses and Bitcoin will reach the local bottom, which, according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz is at $8,500, then the market consolidates around the reached levels for some time, and after the BTC can get a new impulse from buyers.
All of this about the medium-term perspective, while during the last day Bitcoin lost 3% and trades around $9,700. Once again, the MA50 is being tested, passing through 9630. Bitcoin is finding it harder and harder to stay above $10K. Everything is happening within the framework of tech analysis and logic (adjusted for the special nature of the cryptocurrencies), and there was no complete duplication of the 2017 rally.
The altcoin market follows the first cryptocurrency. TOP-10 altcoins lose within 3% during the last 24 hours. In a broader perspective, some altcoins are in a very tight situation. For example, ZCash (ZEC) is now only $25 (or 50%) above this year’s lows (or 92% below highs in early 2018). Other stars of the rally 2017th, while feeling better, are also experiencing an investor’s confidence crisis.
Perhaps it would not be an exaggeration to say that the cryptocurrency market is at the phase of funds consolidating, as is often the case in difficult times. The undisputed beneficiary is Bitcoin, whose market share has almost doubled since February. While the top 10 altcoins struggle to duplicate the dynamics of the BTCUSD, 2nd and 3d tens look more and more on the sideway of the investor’s focus. This is easily explained by the fact that the market of cryptocurrencies is considered as an investment, where leaders receive the main attention and, as a consequence, investors’ money. This also explains the scrupulousness of Bitcoin in following the tech analysis signals and ignoring the news.
Hopes of Facebook’s attempts to launch its cryptocurrency support the optimism of market participants. Even if the final product is worse than the initial high-profile plans, the momentum for the entire sector should not be underestimated. In addition, Telegram should launch its blockchain by the end of the year. It is possible that the launch of these products will return the interest of serious players who will monitor the potential of the projects, not just the signals of tech analysis.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin is fluctuating at $10,000 ahead of the weekend trading sessions. An explosive breakout on Thursday thrust Bitcoin past $10,000 from support around $9,500. However, due to diminishing buying power, the resistance at $10,200 remained largely untested.
EOS market overview: Bulls adamantly refuse to get discouraged posting 2% gains
In spite of the immense selling pressure at $4.7, EOS has sustained an uptrend above an upward sloping trend line. The positive picture comes after bears ravaged through key support areas earlier in the week.
Ripple sells XRP tokens worth of $250 million in 2Q
Ripple Labs announced that it sold XRP tokens worth of $251.51 in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the sale brought the company $169 million.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.