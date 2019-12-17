Crypto investors demand to exhume late CEO’s body

- Death of the founder of QuadrigaCX, Gerald Cotten, has caused some confusion in the crypto community.
- Clients have demanded the exhumation of the body to put an end to all the rumors.
Investors in a defunct crypto firm, QuadrigaCX, confirmed the demise of the business founder by exhuming his remains. According to the BBC, Gerald Cotten passed away last year due to complications of Crohn’s Disease. He held the virtual keys to $137 million in digital currency kept in “digital wallets.” Cotten was the only person with passwords to the wallets and only about $25 million of the funds have been recovered. The firm had 115,000 customers.
Some online rumors said that Cotten had faked his death and fled with the funds after an investigation by Ernst & Young alleged that Cotten had created Quadriga accounts under different names, and that “substantial funds” were transferred to him. This had prompted some customers’ lawyers to request an exhumation “to confirm both its identity and the cause of death,” claiming new information “further highlight(s) the need for certainty around the question of whether Mr. Cotten is in fact deceased.”
In a statement to the BBC via her lawyer, Jennifer Robertson, Cotten’s widow, said that it’s not clear how an exhumation would help people get their money back.
