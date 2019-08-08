Crypto firms being targeted by Chinese state hackers according to a report

A Chinese state hackers group are attacking many companies across a wide variety of industries.

FirmEye, a cybersecurity firm conducted the report detailing that the hacking collective has been working along side the Chinese government.

There is a hacker group that has been leveraging emails, for their tactics of phishing to distribute their malware.

These attacks are being performed by a hacking collective known as APT41, which has previously be known for involvement in breaching the security of video game companies for financial motives, but now working alongside Chinese government.

The report noted that the hackers have been targeting a wide array of industries including; high technology (semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles), media, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, telecommunications, travel services, education, video games, and cryptocurrencies.