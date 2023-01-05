Fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution provider Juno has urged its users to sell or self-custody the crypto on its platform citing “uncertainty” with its crypto custodian partner Wyre.
In a Jan. 4 tweet, the platform explained it that it doesn't hold any of its customer's crypto, and relies on its “crypto partner” for those services.
“Due to uncertainty with our crypto partner, we have taken preemptive action in the interest of our customers,” it wrote, adding it’s also actively reaching out to customers to ask them to self-custody.
The "crypto partner" in question is understood to be Wyre, a regulated Money Service Business in the United States.
Earlier this week, Wyre CEO Ioannis Giannaros reportedly told employees that the firm “will need to unwind [...] over the next couple of weeks.”
In the email seen by Axios, Giannaros said the firm was “still operating” but would be “scaling back to plan our next steps."
Juno in its latest Twitter thread said there was still $1.25 million worth of crypto assets held on the platform and it has been reaching out to customers to encourage them to self-custody their holdings.
Other safeguards employed by Juno for users include temporarily disabling crypto buying on its platform and converting stablecoins to U.S. dollars into users’ government-insured accounts “which are FDIC Insured up to $250,000 via our partner bank.”
It also increased daily withdrawal limits five-fold for all “metal” account holders, its highest tier account.
Cointelegraph contacted Juno for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Wyre did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
At the time of writing, Juno users were seemingly able to withdraw funds without issue and the platform claimed its services unrelated to crypto were similarly unaffected.
Juno said it plans to “transition to a new crypto partner” but is yet to release information on what partner and when the transition will be finalized. It added it was working to restart crypto buying and deposits “as soon as possible.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick
XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout. XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg. Investors need to be patient and allow Ripple bulls to make their move.
Cardano price prediction: ADA is looking at an 11% rally if it can reclaim this level
Cardano price managed to revive itself after forming two-year lows towards the end of 2022, registering a good start to 2023. The third-generation cryptocurrency still has a shot at initiating recovery, provided it can breach through its almost month-long resistance level.
Can the ApeCoin price retest this support level and then rally?
Apecoin price has rallied by 10% since the start of the new year. The bulls have successfully hurdled the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January’s low at $3.61.
Top 3 Price Prediction: 2023 is a trade-by-trade market, and this one looks bullish
Bitcoin price is putting forth optimistic signals as the peer-to-peer digital currency has risen by 3% since 2023's opening bell. The move north took place after the bulls established a higher pivot point at $16,333 on December 30, compared to the previous bearish attempt.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.