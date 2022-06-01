Crypto exchanges should lose their licenses if found to have seriously breached anti-money laundering rules, European Union financial supervisors said.
The recommendation comes as lawmakers reach the closing stages of landmark legislation known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation, or MiCA, introducing an authorization regime for virtual asset companies within the 27-nation bloc.
Regulatory authorities responsible for authorizing or registering crypto exchanges and wallet providers should “be empowered to withdraw the authorisation/registration for serious breaches of AML/CFT [anti-money laundering and terrorist finance] rules,” said a report published Wednesday by the three European supervisory authorities responsible for overseeing banks, insurers and securities markets.
MiCA should “appropriately integrate AML/CFT issues in prudential supervision of entities”, said the report, which is looking at whether the anti-money laundering powers contained in rules for different financial sectors are up to scratch. MiCA introduces requirements for stablecoin issuers to hold sufficient capital reserves and to be monitored by regulators such as Germany’s BaFin.
One of the remaining wrinkles in the legislation concerns whether it should include stronger AML controls, or leave the issue for a separate, wider review of dirty money rules.
Major players such as Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume traded, are now registered in EU countries like France and Italy, while the bloc is toughening its AML laws in the wake of a string of scandals affecting conventional lenders such as Danske Bank and Malta’s Pilatus.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing
TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months. TRX price overcame the triangle's upper trendline over the past few hours and has yet to print a daily candlestick close above $0.086 to confirm the bullish outlook.
Two bullish thesis coincide that Avalanche’s AVAX price can double
AVAX price is consolidating in a downward sloping channel, hinting at a volatile breakout soon. However, if the bulls need a rest first, a minor retracement might develop, allowing buyers to scoop up Avalanche at a discount, before triggering the next leg higher.
Forget the SEC v Ripple lawsuit, these bullish fundamentals can help XRP price breakout
XRP price is recovering after the massive downswing that has been going on for more than a year. Unlike many altcoins, the remittance token is taking its sweet time to rally higher.
Shiba Inu burn rate plummets with Ryoshi disappearance, SHIB could crash like Terra’s LUNA
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin's burn rate took a hit after the mysterious disappearance of SHIB founder Ryoshi. Experts at Finder believe that Shiba Inu could crash like Terra, as the project lacks usability.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.