Crypto exchanges see threefold Increase in new accounts since March in Japan

Crypto exchanges in Japan have seen an increase of up to 200% in new accounts for the past two months. Data collected from trading platforms like Bitpoint, DMM Bitcoin and Coincheck shows a gradual increase in interest from entry-level investors since the end of March.

Daily account openings in Bitpoint were three times more in May as for March, and twice more than in April. Similarly, DMM saw May openings double those in March and 1.5 times more than in April, while Coincheck likewise saw openings treble in May compared to March.

Coincheck’s PR reported that seven times more accounts were coming online than on an average day in March. This week, Kraken also disclosed an equity sale which has gained over €8 million ($9.3 million) in two days. Meanwhile, Bitfinex also sold $1 billion of tokens to private investors.