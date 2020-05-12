Since being granted a DCO by the CFTC and offering digital asset futures trading in December, ErisX has expanded its offering to ETH.
Chicago-based crypto exchange ErisX has notified its members and participants that it will start offering trading on Ether futures in the United States.
According to a company blog post on May 11, ErisX said individual and institutional investors will be able to access futures contracts based on Ethereum (ETH)-USD with monthly and quarterly expirations.
The crypto exchange will introduce standardized futures contracts regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on its existing infrastructure. ErisX said miners, speculators, hedgers, and businesses running on ETH would benefit from the additional “investors, speculators, intermediaries, hedgers, miners/validators, and commercial users” as well as “more robust, liquid, and resilient markets.”
The additional offering by ErisX has been in the works for some time. The crypto exchange received its derivatives clearing organization license from the CFTC in July 2019, allowing digital asset futures contracts to be traded on its derivatives market. ErisX started offering trading on futures for digital currency products like Bitcoin (BTC) in December.
