Standards of comparison

Before we begin here’s a breakdown of how the characteristics of the exchanges we are going to compare were translated into combat characteristics:

Exchange Fighter The year the exchange was established Fighter’s age Trading volume Weight category Coinmarketcap’s ranking Top 10 — super heavyweight, 11-25 — heavyweight, 25-50 — middleweight, 50-100 — lightweight Liquidity Physical strength Exchange interface Appearance Security of the exchange Fighter’s armor Number of hacker attacks Number of battles lost Number of trading pairs Number of the strokes the fighter uses Number of features Martial styles that he masters Customer reviews Fighter’s fanbase

Presenting Our Crypto Fighters:

Huobi



Huobi is a battle-seasoned Chinese heavyweight sumo from Singapore. Due to practicing martial arts, he is close to being the strongest. But some researchers say his strength is overestimated by more than 5 times. Huobi uses a lot of armor (2FA, cold storage, multi-signature) but plays fast and loose with some safety rules (unfamiliar IP address or location, no option to whitelist addresses for asset withdrawal). He is a skilled battler with 547 strokes and many martial styles in his bag of tricks. Nevertheless, Huobi’s exotic appearance is not to everyone’s liking, which might be the reason why he has fewer fans in the West.

Kraken

You won’t believe your eyes when you see this purple and blue octopus. So old he witnessed the first Bitcoin block mined, Kraken is still a stalwart mixed fighter. As the beast has been practicing the same fighting style for his whole life, this middleweight doesn’t trigger the fears of its rivals anymore. But Kraken is still in the top 10 of the strongest fighters. Kraken is so keen on his armor that he tested it for two years before entering the ring. His tests have proved fruitful, as so far no one has managed to beat him. But as fighters go, Kraken looks slightly outdated with his 8 tentacles that can only do some 149 punches.

eToro

eToro is a rebellious outsider in the fintech field. Starting as a backyard boxer, he used networking to progress up the career ladder. Now eToro is known as an MMA fighter with a few knockout blows among its instruments. He is famous for copying his contenders, which is spectacular but also quite controversial as it doesn’t guarantee either gains or losses. The cowboy is often drunk as a skunk, which has resulted in public scandals (private data like email address and telephone number breaches along with registration via Facebook or Google+). Not much of a reliable chap, right? As for the weight category and physical strength, there is no data available so eToro’s fans are primarily running on faith.

Coinbase

This Californian Mister Olympia is as old as the game itself. Always tanned and fit, wearing green shorts and a blue cape, Coinbase can be justifiably proud of its good looks. This guy likes to show off (instant exchange, the shift card, free upgrade to GDAX). Nevertheless, his age is beginning to show, so the ex-bodybuilder has thinned down and currently sits in between middle- and lightweight, where he doesn’t trigger the fears of rivals anymore. In 2019 Coinbase suffered a defeat, which he has described in his blog. The loss has probably caused some psychological problems, which may explain the fighter’s vlog where he goes on endlessly about his 63 fighting moves.

HitBTC

This one-man-army has been in the battle scene since 2013. Like a modern knight, he is covered in a suit of armor, though never seen with his visor raised. Though challenged over and over again, HitBTC has never been defeated. It has been generally accepted for a long time that he is the strongest middleweight, given the record number of deadly strokes he uses: 800+. His skills are not limited to one martial style, and he hits the bullseye with a range of professional APIs, very low trading fees, and lucrative system rebates. This fighter is more often than others the object of angry criticism. Professional bettors continue to believe in his strength and double down on his victory, but the general audience keeps underestimating him.

OKEx

China-born OKEx is known as a super heavyweight with great strength and a shady background. This fighter is not so young but still hot-tempered. OKEx has scars all over his face, stemming from all the defeats he has suffered. In 2017 he was knocked out and in 2018, he got beaten so hard that he still hasn’t fully recovered. One of the losses caused him $400 million and tarnished his reputation. OKEx may know some 379 good punches, but an enthusiast’s analysis proved up to 93% of his strength to be exaggerated. Still rated quite highly, the fighter has recently relocated to the island of Malta.

Bitfinex

The popular Hong Kong-based long-living kung-fu fighter has been on the crypto scene since 2012. Boasting his “fresh look”, he used to be a giant-killer among the heavyweights. Currently, he is still ranked in the top 3 strongest fighters, but there has been a black cloud overhead due to one big mistake. In 2016, Bitfinex had a fatal slip in his career which cost him dearly. In addition to losing $70 million, the former champ lost his sheen and his goodwill. The acknowledged shortcomings notwithstanding, Bitfinex masters 274 kung-fu blows. This beaten warrior is currently trying to restore his reputation and doing everything in his power to rise back to the top.

CatEx

Aww, so cute! Just look at this Chinese waving cat! This white and blue middleweight uses its sharp claws and...good old Shrek cat eyes. CatEx has gained some weight, so it’s no longer as nimble as it used to be. Awkward and clumsy, this guy fights with almost no armor but his magnificent fur and can do 125 foozles. CatEx is said to respect no rules when it comes to fooling his partners and using forbidden tricks and sucker punches. What has also blemished his reputation is that he lost a fight in 2019. But he’s a cutie and a company guy, so the audience loves him anyways.

