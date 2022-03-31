The raise more than doubles the previous value of the company.
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com reached a $14 billion valuation in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with "major participation" from Baille Gifford & Co, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the company. The amount raised wasn't disclosed.
The U.K.-based company raised $300 million in March last year at a valuation of $5.2 billion, according the report. Lightspeed and VY Capital participated in that round.
In April, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford invested $100 million.
Blockchain said in 2021 it would move its U.S. headquarters to Miami from New York.
The exchange, founded in 2011, has 37 million verified users, and one-third of bitcoin network transactions are conducted through it, according to its website.
