Cryptocurrency exchange aggregator OpenOcean has connected to the Polygon blockchain after canvassing users over which network to add.
Polygon topped the list with almost half of the more than 44,000 votes cast.
OpenOcean connects the decentralized and centralized exchanges on its supported networks and automatically seeks the best trades.
Connection to Polygon means traders will be able to make trades on the network at the best prices with low slippage, an announcement Friday said. OpenOcean will offer as many as 100,000 of its native OOE tokens in the coming weeks to encourage trading on Polygon.
OpenOcean expanded to Solana in March this year. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and Ontology were already available on the platform.
The aggregator plans to release cross-chain aggregations in the coming weeks to enable trades across different chains.
