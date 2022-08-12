The founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, Leon Li, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary talks with Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Seychelles-based Huobi is one of the largest crypto exchanges, with a daily trade volume of over $1 billion, according to CoinGecko.
If concluded, the deal would be one of the biggest ever in the crypto industry. The downturn in the crypto market has forced many of the biggest firms to cut costs and jobs, however this could be the first instance of a majority stake sale by one of the bigger crypto firms.
Huobi's existing investors, which includes ZhenFund and Sequoia China, were informed about Li’s decision during a shareholder meeting last month, the report added.
A deal could be completed as soon as the end of this month, the report noted. Li is seeking an overall valuation of $2 billion-$3 billion, which means that the stake sale could fetch upwards of $1 billion, the report said.
After the Bloomberg report was published, Huobi's native token HT jumped nearly 25% to $5.43, hitting a high of $5.80 at one point.
Huobi Global, Tron and FTX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Another rally for AVAX price is unlikely but it could happen if…
AVAX price has been on an uptrend since the bottoming formation in mid-June. The rally has been convincing so far and produced massive gains for directionally-positioned traders. However, the altcoin has reached an inflection point that could threaten this uptrend.
Dogecoin price to offer patient investors two opportunities
Dogecoin price is trying to establish a directional bias as it hovers aimlessly after collecting buy-stop liquidity above equal highs. Investors need to be aware of a potential downswing, especially considering the lack of momentum in Bitcoin price.
This subtle cue suggests Shiba Inu price will see a tumble
Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.
XRP price shows a massive influx of active wallets, should Investors be concerned?
Ripple’s active addresses have increased by nearly 6x on multiple sets of occasions throughout the summer. Ripple price hovers just above a breached consolidative barrier, which is enticing traders to open a long positions.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.