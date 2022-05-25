Bitcoin is down 55% from its November 2021 high, and currently trades at around $30,000. Over that same period, crypto market capitalization has lost over $1 trillion. What is causing the crypto downturn? Sheena Shah, Lead Cryptocurrency Analyst at Morgan Stanley, analyzes the crypto bear market.
Who is selling and what should we watch out for next?
“In general, the elevated prices were traded on speculation, with limited real user demand. NFT and digital land prices are next areas to watch.”
“The retail investors may have been outnumbered by institutions, but they haven't gone away.”
“The downturn may continue if central banks persist in their policy of tightening, but the strong hands of these retail investors have historically served as a support to falling prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price swept the range low of a $0.0000114 to $0.0000143 range, hinting at a trend reversal. Investors can expect a 20% upswing that sweeps the range high at $0.0000143.
Litecoin price targets $80 as contrarian bulls step in
Litecoin price action is prepping for a sharp rally to $80 to counterbalance the time-consuming triangle pattern. Litecoin price is developing subtle bullish cues that could catch bearish traders off guard.
Algorand price is in its final decline towards $0.36
Algorand price is still declining since the steep decline into lows at $0.36 on May 12. The ALGO price action's time-consuming market behavior appears to form a C wave ending-diagonal pattern, which means the downtrend will soon end.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.