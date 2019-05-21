Crypto Custodian Koine Launches Fintech platform Hireabl
Cryptocurrency custody provider Koine has recently announced that it will launch a new startup called Recruitable Ltd, aka Hireabl, which is a fintech platform for automated client on-boarding. The founders of Hireabl, David Grocott and Matt Dangerfield, will retain their current roles. Furthermore, Hireabl CEO Jason Mochine will take on the role of Head of Sales under the new parent entity.
Koine is set to provide institutional clients with custody and real-time settlement services for both digital and fiat assets. The firm has also proposed to provide more integrated end-to-end services according to their client’s demand by setting up additional acquisitions. Hireabl’s integration to the firm will bring an efficient and scalable client on-boarding by providing an automated KYC/AML/CTF platform as part of the Koine architecture.
Hugh Hughes, Koine’s chairman and chief executive, said that the firm has recently completed its second financing round and the company is now poised for launch and growth.
“With this acquisition of talent and technology, we are investing in the client onboarding experience, for excellence of our customer service and for rapid expansion in our client base. We are delighted that the Hireabl team and technology are now within the Koine stable – our platform positions Koine to become a major institutional custodian of digital assets”.
Mochine stated:
“We are convinced of the business and technical synergies of integrating our scalable client on-boarding capability into the Koine global offering. There is massive client interest in the provision of institutional custody and settlement of digital assets. Clients and prospects are impressed at gaining the ability to increase their capital efficiency and reduce settlement risk through real-time interoperability with multiple global trading venues on the single Koine custody system.”
