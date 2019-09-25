Cryptocurrencies shifted from a likely bullish trend last week, to a complete meltdown yesterday. The cryptocurrency market vaporized close to $30 billion worth of capitalization. Most of this drop happened from 16:40 to 17:45 UTC. Currently, the market capitalization is $216 billion (-15.27%), and Bitcoin dominance is 68.46%.

The snapshot of the current moment evidences the ordeal, while digital currencies continue descending. Bitcoin lost 14.76% over the last 24H price, Ethereum losing 16.6%, Litecoin - 16.62, Ripple dropping -12.56%. The most beaten were Bitcoin SV (-26-23$), EOS( -25%), Bitcoin Cash (-23-7%) and Binance Coin (-20.64%).

Today's news publications are mostly focused on the market selloff, with liquidations caused by margin calls being the trigger that produced the flash crash near 16:45 UTC. The other relevant piece of news is Bitfinex winning its appeal in the Supreme Court of New York, meaning it doesn't need to deliver any documents justifying the use of $900 million Tether.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has broken the descending triangle to the downside on heavy volume. The price now is moving between $8,700 and $8,200 support levels. We see that the price made a downward breakout and it is touching the -3 Bollinger line. That means the price is extremely oversold. We consider that a bounce should happen here because, by the Tchebyshev's Inequality, the odds of prices beyond these levels are 11.11%. That means the price should move in search of a momentary fair price. That fair price can be approximated by the Bollinger mean line. The mid-term outlook is the price moving down to find liquidity in the region between $7,500 and $7,000. After that, the price could create an upward leg to carry the price to the upper line of the descending channel.

Ethereum

Ethereum is currently touching the lows made on August 29, after a bounce from yesterday's lows. The price is having a hard time moving upwards, as it is still experiencing a lot of selling pressure. Therefore, we think it will test the latest low made some hours ago ($152.4) which corresponds with April's bottom levels. If this level doesn't hold the price will be poised to visit April's lower levels. ($130). To the upside, we see the price limited by the $180 level.

Ripple

Ripple has bounced at the end of yesterday's session, although the price is still below the lows made recently and below the area of consolidation made in September, before the fake upward movement. The price has been rejected from the 024 level, and given the lack of buying interest, we consider quite likely the price to visit the $0.20584, its low made yesterday. If the price manages to break above 0.24, we think $0.2512 as the probable upward limit for advances.

Litecoin

Litecoin has breached all recent supports in its last selloff. The price is now moving in a tight range at the bottom of yesterday's candle. The closest support is $53, today's low, which are levels not touched after March 2019. If this level is crossed the nest support will be $44. Next, back to February levels below $40.

