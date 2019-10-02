The world of crypto remains in a state of consolidation after last week’s double-digit losses. The divergence between alt-coins and Bitcoin has also been obliterated since they all fell in tandem, which itself suggests something bigger is going down in the crypto space. It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin appears to have lost its safe-haven sparkle and been mostly ignored during risk-off periods of late. That’s not to say it won’t return, but we’d find it easier to be bullish on Bitcoin when we see support for crypto in general.

For today’s vide we outline key levels and bias for Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash.