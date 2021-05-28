A robust GDP growth in the first quarter, a fresh pandemic low print in weekly jobless claims, and the talk of a $6 trillion federal spending package for the coming fiscal year boosted appetite in most equities and the US dollar.
Technology stocks remain on the backfoot, as improved economic growth and higher government spending revived inflation worries and bolstered the growth-to-value migration across equities.
Activity in FTSE and DAX futures hint at a positive start on Friday. Softer pound, firm appetite in bank stocks, and strong oil and commodity prices should keep the FTSE bid above the 7000p level before the weekly closing bell, although the energy stocks don’t benefit from the latest positive push in oil prices as environmental groups and activists have stepped up pressure on big oil groups for taking action to tackle the climate change. Engine No.1 won seats at Exxon’s board, a Dutch court ordered Shell to align targets with the Paris climate agreement and Chevron’s shareholders voted 61% to cut emissions from the end-use of its oils. The face of the world is changing, and big polluters are asked to adopt. But despite rising environmental pressures, oil companies remain a good reflation play. And price pullbacks mostly due to the unprecedented shakes in terms of regulation and board reshuffle could be interesting buy windows for investors looking to strengthen their post-pandemic trauma portfolios.
But more importantly, the robust risk appetite gave an additional push to the meme stocks, which are probably boosted by the capital outflow from cryptocurrencies, as well. Solid risk appetite and excess liquidity sent GameStop shares to a fresh 2.5-month high and AMC overshot above the January highs and tested the $30 per share, an impressive performance considering that the company shares kicked off the year near the $2 per share and saw its price multiplied by 15, although the movie theatre business was all but flourishing during the first three months of the year, if nothing, due to the pandemic lockdowns.
Some other stocks that benefit from the wallstreetbets-led short squeeze are Beyond Meat, Biocryst, and cannabis stocks. We will certainly see further inflows in meme stocks, as long as the FUD, the fear-uncertainty and doubt, clouds hang over cryptocurrencies.
And all this activity is seemingly happening in the expense of gold, as the solid economic data and more importantly Joe’s fresh $6 trillion fiscal spending package pressures the US treasury yields higher. Another major boost in US fiscal spending can only revive the inflation expectations and force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten its purse’s strings earlier than previously thought. Given that the actual inflation is above 4%, the Fed can’t let the economy run too hot and catch fire.
Therefore, prospects of a quickened rise in US yields should continue weighing on non-interest-bearing gold and encourage a deeper downside correction toward the $1875/1850 range.
A final word on cryptocurrencies. Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Technically, there is major support at the $30K level, and given that the sell-off urge has eased and most leveraged positions have been closed, there shouldn’t be an important threat on this level. But if we see Bitcoin slipping below the $30K handle, which is the major Fibonacci 61.8% retracement on September – April rally, we’ll have a further affirmation of an extended bear market. And given the strong negative correlation among cryptocurrencies in times of heavy selloffs, a further plunge in Bitcoin will likely give no change to altcoins to keep their heads above water.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin ETF applications from Fidelity and SkyBridge Capital under formal review by SEC
Bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications from Fidelity and SkyBridge are officially reviewed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission. The SEC is looking at four other applications, with the decision on ...
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu at crossroads, 23% move likely
SHIB price is stuck between a massive supply zone and multiple barriers that have constricted its movement. Shiba Inu is currently grappling with a declined resistance level, with a lack of clear trend.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL to pause before launching 120% rally
Zilliqa price has stalled at the May declining trend line after setting the framework for a double bottom on the daily chart. Volume has not been cooperative during the rebound, suggesting that a pullback or ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.