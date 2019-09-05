Overview

Today's Bitcoin and altcoins price action seems marked by profit-taking. After two bullish days, it seems we are experiencing the expected pause and consolidation, while short-term traders pocket their gains. Bitcoin is -0.9% down, ETH -1%, XRP -1.51 and LTC drops 2.8%.

Top-10 coins DASH, TRX, ADA and NANO follows Litecoin's action retrace close to 3%.

Market Capitalisation is currently $267.8 Billion, and Bitcoin Dominance rises to 71% its highest figure since the first quarter of 2017.

On the news front, we knew that Blockchain Forensics firm Elliptic is raising $23 million for its expansion in Asia helped by Tokyo-based SBI group. Recent posts also talk about BitMEX accusing Binance of plagiarism, and Ripple hiring Congressional Assistant Susan Friedman as Government Relations Manager.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC)

Chart 1 - bitcoin daily chart

Bitcoin daily chart shows that the price found profit-taking activity after the price surpassed the $10,700 level and almost touching the upper line of the descending channel. Today it is creating an inside candle which touched the $10,500 with low volume.

The price still moves above its 50-day MA, and the MACD is bullish. Therefore we keep our long-term bullish bias.

Chart 2 - Bitcoin 4h chart

The 4H chart shows that this selling is controlled. The large lower wicks showed by the latest candles suggest buying activity near its support of $10,400 and $10,500. We see the price. Also, that moved from close to +3 BB-line into the +1BB-line. That is, it is getting out of overbought levels and, maybe, ready to a new push above $10,700 and test the $11,000 mark again.

This scenario holds as long as $10,400 level is respected.

Ethereum (ETH)

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H chart

Ethereum is following the impulse made by Bitcoin. On its 4H chart, we can appreciate the same retracement pattern, with most small-bodied candles with large lower shadows or wicks. ETHUSD price has almost touched the mid-Bollinger line, and now its valuation is away from overbought levels. A good and healthy candlestick above $180 is needed to signal a new leg up.

Ripple (XRP)

Chart 3 - Ripple XRP 4H chart

Ripple is moving much less bullish, and the price has retraced below the last good bullish candle with relatively high volume. The price is now sitting just above the middle Bollinger band and its 0.258 support. It is useless to analyse further, as this digital token is driven mainly by the news. For instance, traders and investors are quite upset by the companies continued issue of new tokens from its vaults as the price starts moving up, such as the latest fresh 500 million XRP release reported by coindesk.com.

Monero (XMR)

Montero has been moving quite well the last days coming from a $66 low up to $75.6, a 15% gain in just four days. Currently, it is suffering the profit-taking activity that drove its price down to $73.5. But we see this is made on low volume, and the price moves above the central Bollinger line and close to the +1 line, therefore we keep out bias bullish.

