Crypto ATM market value to hit $472 million by 2027 per new data

The global cryptocurrency ATM market is projected to grow at a rapid rate over the next five years, as market research predicts the space to be worth half a billion dollars by 2027.
Research and Markets published a new report, which estimates a compound annual growth rate of 59% for the industry from 2022 to 2027. It currently values the crypto ATM market at $46.4 million and expects this value to increase to $472 million over a five-year time period.
The main drivers of the projected growth include growing remittances and fund transfers in developing countries, fluctuating monetary regulations and an increase in crypto ATM installations around the world.
The insights are driven by in-depth qualitative analysis and verifiable data to create projections about the addressable market. Primary research included interviews, surveys and observations involving market participants.
The report also delves into restraints on growth which includes uncertain regulatory environments in different countries, lack of education and technical understanding of cryptocurrencies. Security and privacy concerns and technical challenges around the scalability of installations are identified as barriers to growth.
Crypto ATM service providers could also benefit from significant growth opportunities in developing markets and the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies across different industries.
The United States remains a significant market for cryptocurrency ATMs, accounting for 88% of crypto ATM installations around the world. The country saw some 641 crypto ATMs commissioned for use in the first 10 days of July 2022. Canada has the second-largest amount of crypto ATMs, making North America the most prolific adopter of the service.
The overall downturn across cryptocurrency markets have had an effect on the roll-out of new crypto ATMs, with the rate of new installations showing a steady decline throughout 2022.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
Optimism summer and why Ethereum layer-2 token exploded overnight with 55% gains
Ethereum developers have signaled consistent growth and on-track development ahead of the Merge. The altcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution exploded overnight, offering investors 55% gains on their investment.
What this make-or-break point means for XRP price
XRP price showed strength as it bounced off a stable support level and triggered a run-up over the last two days. As bullish as this may seem, investors need to stay cautious as the rally could either exhaust and retrace or breakout and extend.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: What’s next for APE after a 33% rally?
ApeCoin price shows that its strong rally is coming to an end. This development will be confirmed once APE produces a four-hour candlestick close below an immediate support level.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.