Cryptocurrency-friendly internet banking app Revolut plans to launch in the United States later this year, the company has confirmed.
MasterCard joins Visa support for Revolut
In a press release on Oct. 22, Revolut said its expanding partnership with MasterCard would allow it to enter the U.S. market by the end of 2019.
United Kingdom-based Revolut has offered consumers both Visa and MasterCard spending since its launch in 2015.
In 2017, it began offering the exchange of three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). This later increased to five with the addition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and XRP.
Unlike its fiat product, however, the crypto exchange facility is not backed by the U.K.’s finance regulator.
US market “huge milestone”
It remains unclear whether Revolut will launch with the same cryptocurrency support as in its European market. Along with the U.S., executives plan to broaden the service’s reach to the Asia Pacific and South American markets.
“Launching in the U.S. will be a huge milestone for us, and we are delighted Mastercard will be our go-to-market partner,” founder and CEO, Nik Storonsky, commented in the press release.
Earlier this month, Revolut also confirmed that Visa would be a partner for its new markets.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.