UK based Skew won investment for their skewAnalytics platform which is focused on analyzing data from crypto derivatives markets.

Skews investors include Firstminute Capital Kima Ventures, QCP Capital, Seedcamp and Kleiner Perkins and totals at around USD 2 million.

SkewAnalytics provide data sets for derivative markets that have over 100 charts for futures, options and other investments. The product is targeted at institutional investors which need a lot of data to make their decisions for trading and investing.

Skew was originally founded in 2018 and the company has 10 employees at the moment. Most of the workers come from more traditional financial jobs and understand the finance world well.

The data includes volume, options and futures analytics and can be useful for institutional investors who are used to digesting this kind of data.

The more institutional finance houses get involved with cryptocurrencies the more this kind of data will have a place in the crypto community.