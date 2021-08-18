Crypto adoption has increased 23-fold globally over the past year with India, Pakistan, Ukraine and other emerging markets driving the surge, Chainalysis said in a report Wednesday.

In its “2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” Chainalysis found that Chinese and U.S. positions as crypto adoption leaders have been waning amid an ongoing Chinese crackdown on crypto trading and the growing role of major financial institutions in crypto markets.

The annual study underscores two major trends; namely, that crypto adoption is accelerating quickly worldwide and that its use is shifting to markets that not long ago were more moderately active on this front, while those at the previous forefront are confronting significant changes in their regulatory and financial services landscapes.