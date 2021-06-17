Around one in six Australians owns crypto, a report by Finder showed.
Crypto ownership in Australia has grown since the beginning of the year, though volatility remains a barrier to wider adoption, a new report has shown.
- Around one in six (17%) Australians owns crypto, according to the report by Finder, The Australian reported Thursday. That's up from 12% at the start of the year. The article did not say how many people were surveyed.
- The most popular currency, bitcoin (BTC, -2.29%), is owned by 9% of Australians though this has fallen from 13% at the start of 2021. Bitcoin's decline reflects the increasing popularity of ethereum (ETH, -2.56%) (8%), dogecoin (DOGE, -1.49%) (5%) and bitcoin cash (BCH, -2.14%) (4%).
- Crypto adoption appears to be constrained by concerns over volatility. As many as 43% of Australians saw volatility as a deterrent to investing, a 14% increase since January, The Australian said.
- Nearly one-third of respondents (32%) would rather buy stock shares or keep their money in savings. One-quarter (25%) say crypto assets are overvalued, an increase of 9 percentage points more than at the beginning of the year.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
Bitcoin price rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Chiliz looks to retrace 12% after recent run-up
Chiliz price saw two massive rallies over the past week due to the European Cup. However, the current upswing appears to have hit a local top and shows signs of exhaustion and potential reversal.
Shiba Inu Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a frustrating consolidation before the brief sweep below the May 19 low on June 11, clearing the weak holders and pockets of anxiety.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.