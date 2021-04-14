Cryptereum — an award-winning fintech startup, crypto wallet maker, and the creator of CRPT — recently started its equity sale with the goal of hitting 1 million EUR.

However, the project did not expect its equity sale to be as massive as it has become, and it already oversold by 225% (at the time of writing), with 10 more days left before the sale actually ends.

What is crypterium?

At this point, Crypterium is a well-known firm, with more than 400,000 customers in over 170 countries around the world. The company has been particularly busy over the last two years, and it saw a mass demand for its services during the pandemic, as people sat at home and started looking into crypto and joining the industry.

In fact, the company saw its transaction volume triple in the last 12 months alone, and it profited quite a bit, too. The company reported earning over 150 million EUR. Its monthly gross profit in 2020 went up by 10x.

Now, the company is trying to raise money in order to be able to expand into new markets, launch new products, and achieve a number of other important goals, such as launching its own card, making cryptocurrency available in over 1 billion smartphones, and much more.

But, doing all of this requires serious funding, which is why the company, led by Steven Parker — Visa’s former General Manager — offered private investors the opportunity to join this effort and help revolutionize modern finance. So far, over 1858 investors responded.

Details about the equity sale

As some may know already, the equity sale is taking place on Seedrs — an extremely reputable and strict platform that requires every project to go through rigorous checks and audits before it can even announce that it will hold a sale.

The platform also allows registered investors to buy equity, and in this case, there are six different benefits packages for investors, going from the smallest ticket that is only 100 EUR large, to massive ones of 50,000 EUR.

Each of these categories comes with a variety of benefits, including:

Access to Crypterium’s shareholder meetings.

Access to the firm’s proprietary price prediction tool.

Priority access to Beta testing of new features.

1.5% cashbacks on all Crypterium Card purchases.

High interest rates on saving accounts.

Advisory board membership, and more.

What will crypterium do with the money?

As mentioned, the platform aims to use the funds for a variety of goals. Some of its plans concern new products, while others are dedicated to expansion into new, unconquered regions where the company believes it could achieve significant success. To make it simpler to understand its motivation, Crypterium made the list of achievements that it plans to reach fully available and they include:

Expansion of its team.

Further development of its B2B services.

Reduction of fees on all features.

Creation of its own card, with global coverage and international wire transactions.

Completing UK registration, EMI Europe, MSB USA.

Onboarding global corporate customers.

Adding additional features to its flagship product, the Crypterium Wallet.

Launching Crypterium Card in the US, alongside trader tools, fiat accounts, and DeFi products.

Moving away from third parties and developing its own service delivery.

Acquiring broker license that will allow for expansion into Asia and LATAM.

With all of this and more in store, Crypterium has quite a bit of work to do, but the company is not one to shy away from the challenge. It did, however, lack the funds to starts focusing on these goals, which is something that has finally changed with this equity sale, where the firm received more than twice as much than it asked for, and there is still 10 full days before the sale ends, so the company might yet see a much greater amount by the end.