Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI clings to gains above $58.00 ahead of OPEC+ headlines

WTI Crude Oil: bulls looking for a break above 58.70 to gain control

WTI Crude must close the week above the November high at 5870/74 for bulls to gain control next week. Yesterday we topped exactly at the next target of 5915/20 but we meet important 8 month trend line resistance at 5975/85.

Important support at 5830/15. Longs need stops below 5800. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 5755/50. Below 5730 look for strong support at 5685/75. Read more...

WTI clings to gains above $58.00 ahead of OPEC+ headlines

Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are hovering around the $58.00 mark per barrel on Friday ahead of the OPEC+ press conference.

WTI waits for confirmation of extra output cuts

The cautious tone is prevailing among traders at the end of the week while OPEC+ officials continue to debate whether to deepen the oil output cuts an extra 500K barrels into the first quarter of the next year. It is worth recalling that the current agreement is expected to run until March 2020.

In the meantime, and apart from the OPEC+ meeting, traders continue to look to the US-China trade front for price direction, while the renewed and increased selling note in the greenback has been also supporting oil prices. Read more...

Oil prices stable ahead of OPEC+, US labor data

Mixed signals should temper the appreciation potential of crude oil as upcoming US labor data should provide a boost to the greenback. Meanwhile, uncertainty as to whether the US is expected to defer the 15 December 2019 tariffs on $156 billion Chinese products following China’s act of goodwill after waiving import quota tariffs on US soybeans and pork leaves market participants puzzled. The OPEC+ meeting in Vienna is expected to result in a further production cut of 500’000 barrels per day in addition to current supply curb targets, while an extension beyond March 2020 should still be determined at a further encounter. Therefore, crude oil appreciation potential should temper following this week’s advance as the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco is expected to make headlines next week.

OPEC meeting is expected to conclude with further reduction from current 1.2 million bpd after EIA crude oil inventories declined by 4.9 million barrels (prior: +1.6 million) for the week ended 29 November 2019, the first decline in five weeks and largest in three months. With the escalation of tensions in Iran in a context of increasing political threats and the Pentagon considering potentially committing thousands more soldiers to the region, it seems that geopolitical events are likely to support black gold in the coming year. Read more...