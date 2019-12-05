Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bullish continuation towards higher levels

OPEC day – OIL retestes 58.70 once again
The markets are likely to consolidate around current levels given the recent volatility on the ebbs and flows of trade and tariff prospects. Hence Risk-On was back in play Wednesday as renewed trade hopes overshadowed another batch of weak headline data on ISM services and ADP private payrolls. Indications that a Phase One deal is likely to be struck before the December 15 tariff hike encouraged the bounce on Wall Street after two days of hefty losses. Treasury yields shot back up too, unwinding much of Tuesday’s plunge.
Trade headlines will remain in focus while the unveiling of a large stimulus package for Japan will also put pressure on Europe, especially Germany, to follow and complement an already expansionary monetary policy with fiscal measures in order to prevent the economy from sliding into recession.
OPEC meeting meanwhile has taken place today, with OPEC + (include Russia) tomorrow. Further volatility is expected as there is still plenty of uncertainty around what OPEC+ will do on future output.
As we look forward the OPEC headlines, USOIL is trading steady at $58 lows after data yesterday showing a large inventory draw. EIA inventory data showed a 4.9 mln bbl fall in crude stocks, while the street had been expecting a 2.0 mln bbl decrease, though the API reported a 3.7 mln bbl draw after the close on Tuesday. In contrast with the bullish crude stocks outcome, gasoline supplies, seen up 1.5 mln bbls actually rose 3.4 mln bbls, while distillate stocks were up 3.1 mln bbls, versus expectations for a 0.5 mln bbl rise. Read more...
WTI bullish continuation towards higher levels
The WTI has formed a bullish POC. The first signal for a long was the green dot. A pullback towards POC might form a new wave of buyers.
The price is looking to bounce towards 59.11 and 59.35. The POC zone 56.40-70 is where buyers are and possibly new wave of buyers might join if the price retraces. Read more...
WTI Technical Analysis: Sellers keep lurking around $58.70/80
WTI declines $58.30 while heading into the European open on Thursday. With this, the black gold repeats the pattern of pulling back from $58.70/80 as marked in the previous month.
As a result, sellers can take aim at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November rise, at $57.55, ahead of looking at the month-start top near $56.70.
If prices keep it below $56.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and November 20 low, close to $55.70 and $54.90 respectively, can please the bears.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of $58.80 will need validation from $59.00 while challenging September 19 high around $59.45. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls try to regain control
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a short period of wild volatility on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major attempt a recovery after a sharp sell-off.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.