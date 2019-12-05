Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bullish continuation towards higher levels

OPEC day – OIL retestes 58.70 once again

The markets are likely to consolidate around current levels given the recent volatility on the ebbs and flows of trade and tariff prospects. Hence Risk-On was back in play Wednesday as renewed trade hopes overshadowed another batch of weak headline data on ISM services and ADP private payrolls. Indications that a Phase One deal is likely to be struck before the December 15 tariff hike encouraged the bounce on Wall Street after two days of hefty losses. Treasury yields shot back up too, unwinding much of Tuesday’s plunge.

Trade headlines will remain in focus while the unveiling of a large stimulus package for Japan will also put pressure on Europe, especially Germany, to follow and complement an already expansionary monetary policy with fiscal measures in order to prevent the economy from sliding into recession.

OPEC meeting meanwhile has taken place today, with OPEC + (include Russia) tomorrow. Further volatility is expected as there is still plenty of uncertainty around what OPEC+ will do on future output.

As we look forward the OPEC headlines, USOIL is trading steady at $58 lows after data yesterday showing a large inventory draw. EIA inventory data showed a 4.9 mln bbl fall in crude stocks, while the street had been expecting a 2.0 mln bbl decrease, though the API reported a 3.7 mln bbl draw after the close on Tuesday. In contrast with the bullish crude stocks outcome, gasoline supplies, seen up 1.5 mln bbls actually rose 3.4 mln bbls, while distillate stocks were up 3.1 mln bbls, versus expectations for a 0.5 mln bbl rise. Read more...



WTI bullish continuation towards higher levels

The WTI has formed a bullish POC. The first signal for a long was the green dot. A pullback towards POC might form a new wave of buyers.

The price is looking to bounce towards 59.11 and 59.35. The POC zone 56.40-70 is where buyers are and possibly new wave of buyers might join if the price retraces. Read more...

WTI Technical Analysis: Sellers keep lurking around $58.70/80

WTI declines $58.30 while heading into the European open on Thursday. With this, the black gold repeats the pattern of pulling back from $58.70/80 as marked in the previous month.

As a result, sellers can take aim at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November rise, at $57.55, ahead of looking at the month-start top near $56.70.

If prices keep it below $56.70, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and November 20 low, close to $55.70 and $54.90 respectively, can please the bears.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of $58.80 will need validation from $59.00 while challenging September 19 high around $59.45. Read more...