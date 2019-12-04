Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI breaks higher to test $ 57 mark amid fresh trade deal hopes

Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: Rebound in sight
Pivot (invalidation): 56.00
Our preference
Long positions above 56.00 with targets at 56.80 & 57.40 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 56.00 look for further downside with 55.35 & 55.00 as targets.
Comment
The RSI calls for a rebound.
WTI breaks higher to test $ 57 mark amid fresh trade deal hopes
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) caught a fresh bid wave last minutes and broke the Asian consolidative mode in Europe, as the bulls look to regain the 57 handle amid improved market mood.
The risk sentiment witnessed a major turnaround on the latest Bloomberg report that triggered a fresh risk-on wave across the financial markets in Europe. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the trade talks, as saying that the US and China are moving closer to a trade deal despite the escalating tensions over the Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills.
The buying interest around the black gold gathered steam alongside other risk assets such as the equities, Treasury yields and Wall Street futures. At the time of writing, WTI is up +1.20% near 56.80 region, having jumped to three-day tops of 56.91 on the trade headlines.
The barrel of WTI also continues to derive support from a drop in the US crude stockpiles, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday. The API data showed that the US crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels, more than double expectations of a decline of 1.7 million barrels. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15
|Today daily open
|56.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.19
|Daily SMA50
|55.65
|Daily SMA100
|55.83
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.85
|Previous Daily Low
|55.41
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears stop short of critical $7,000
Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,082 ahead of the European opening. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $7,178, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 1.7% since the beginning of Wednesday.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD attempts a recovery towards $45.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has hit the bottom at $43.90 during early Asian hours and recovered to $44.45 by press time.
Crypto Today: Muir Glacier to fix Ice Age on Ethereum, winter is going?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,250 (-0.20%) in the morning in Europe and is trying to stay above the $7,100 support level. ETH/USD is currently trading at $146.7 (-0.35%) and cannot stay above the $150 key resistance level.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD moves away from intraday low; upside limited
TRON, 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $958 million, has lost nearly 6% of its value in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0143 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.