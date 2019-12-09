Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI - Two Thousand Twenty Oil: intrigue and Non-Direction

Oil’s Ongoing Struggle at Multiple Resistances, Resolution Just Ahead?
Although crude oil futures moved a bit higher yesterday, the major resistance zone created by three gaps and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement again stopped the buyers. A pullback followed, and the futures invalidated the earlier breakout above the previous peaks.
Together with the key resistances just above, it suggests that reversal is just around the corner. This is especially so when we factor in yesterday’s grey gap – it continues to serve as an additional resistance.
On top of that, the daily chart reveals that crude oil futures opened today with another bearish gap, and that the bulls didn’t manage to close it in the following hours. Read more...
Two Thousand Twenty Oil: intrigue and Non-Direction
The latest decrease in OPEC+ quotas, combined with an extra cut from Saudi Arabia sent oil prices 7% higher last week. Despite the move, the market has grown far too complacent about the risks in the sector and the murky outlook for 2020. CFTC positioning data showed a shift into antipodeans and out of the low-yielders. Cable regains 1.3150s, making the GBP the year's highest performing currency. Earlier today, Ashraf closed the Premium long GBPUSD trade at 1.3170 for 250-pip gain, before the next move ahead of Thursday's elections.
Aside from a brief bout of volatility around the Saudi rocket attacks, the oil market has been unusually sleepy this year. If we exclude the first 9 days of the year, the $15 range this year is the narrowest since 2003. The market has become a proxy for global growth sentiment more recently, but far more is emerging under the surface. Read more...
OPEC+ Decisions Helped Oil Prices Reach Stability
On Monday, December 9th, Oil prices are correcting after skyrocketing last Friday. So far, Brent is trading at 64.18 USD, but earlier it tested the high at 64.87 reached on September 23rd.
OPEC and OPEC+ December meeting was over with a typical agreement signed by all parties to cut down the oil extraction in the first quarter of 2020. Most of all, it may influence Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, later Saudis announced that they were willingly ready to cut their share by additional 400 thousand barrels per day.
As a result, the total amount to be cut down by all members of OPEC+ is 2.1 million barrels.
Generally, these measures should make Oil prices more stable. The global economy is expected to continue slowing down early in 2020, while the oil production by the countries that aren’t members of the cartel will surely increase. This is exactly why these arrangements between OPEC+ countries will be helpful to avoid Oil oversupply. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
