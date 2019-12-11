Commodity report: Oil Price Forecast: December 2019 [Video]

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of US tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday. Read more...

Oil is expected to stay in the doldrums

The near terms verdict is that OPEC+ reduction in crude oil output will keep the price supported (wti around $59 handle), considering worldwide glut and general habit of members to cheat. The price action of black gold has disappointed investors in the second half of 2019 as investors have weighed the impact of the Sino-American trade conflict, US oil fracking production and Middle Eastern geopolitics on global demand. However, as most analysts seem convinced that oil prices should remain range-bound in 2020 by forecasting flat demand amid improving US-China relations and an extension of OPEC+ supply curbs, there are good reasons to assume that both the state-owned Saudi Aramco’s IPO and US production still need to be factored in.

While an IPO should incentivise Saudi Arabia (i.e. Saudi Aramco) to supply customers at levels well below initial quotas planned by the group of 14, the US, the world’s largest oil producer in over two decades, is playing a major role in tempering supply shortages through its drilling production activities. Nevertheless, as general elections in the US are due on 3 November 2020, the question is whether the Republicans will retain power or whether the Democrats will take over: two distinct scenarios that will undoubtedly play a key role in the outlook for oil prices in 2020. Read more...

WTI catches fresh bids to regain $ 59 ahead of EIA, Fed

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is back on the 59 handle in the European trades, having managed to hold on to the 58.85 demand area so far this Wednesday.

The latest uptick in the black gold could be due to a fresh bout of selling seen in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of falling Treasury yields. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for holders in foreign currencies.

However, the bounce is likely to remain limited as investors remain wary ahead of the key US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly Crude Stocks data, especially after Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that the US crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 6 to 447 million vs. a fall of 2.8 million barrels expected. Read more...