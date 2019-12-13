Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI hits fresh three-month highs above $60.00 but then retreats

WTI hits fresh three-month highs above $60.00 but then retreats

Crude oil prices peaked following the agreement between the US and China regarding trade by signing the Phase One Trade Agreement. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate jumped to $60.45, the highest level since September 17 and then pulled back. As of writing trades at $59.95, up 1.20% for the day, about to post highest weekly close since July.

Prices extended the rally after confirmation of a deal between the US and China. But the optimism faded amid lack of details surrounding the agreement and prices pulled back. Still, the trend points to the upside. Also, the improvement in risk appetite following the results of the UK elections offered support. At 18:00 GMT the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count report will be released.

WTI Crude Oil: a break above 60.00 takes us towards a selling opportunity at 61.00

WTI Crude January Futures

WTI Crude trading sideways for a week in overbought conditions but with no sell signal yet we are likely to continue sideways, perhaps a little higher. We bottomed exactly at minor support at 5875/65.

Daily Analysis

WTI Crude holding minor support at 5875/65 again yesterday to re-target 5915/25 before a retest of 5975/85. A break above 6000 takes us towards a selling opportunity at 6080/6100, with stops above 6140.

