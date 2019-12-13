Crude Oil News and Forecast: WTI hits fresh three-month highs above $60.00 but then retreats

WTI hits fresh three-month highs above $60.00 but then retreats
Crude oil prices peaked following the agreement between the US and China regarding trade by signing the Phase One Trade Agreement. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate jumped to $60.45, the highest level since September 17 and then pulled back. As of writing trades at $59.95, up 1.20% for the day, about to post highest weekly close since July.
Prices extended the rally after confirmation of a deal between the US and China. But the optimism faded amid lack of details surrounding the agreement and prices pulled back. Still, the trend points to the upside. Also, the improvement in risk appetite following the results of the UK elections offered support. At 18:00 GMT the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count report will be released.
WTI Crude Oil: a break above 60.00 takes us towards a selling opportunity at 61.00
WTI Crude January Futures
WTI Crude trading sideways for a week in overbought conditions but with no sell signal yet we are likely to continue sideways, perhaps a little higher. We bottomed exactly at minor support at 5875/65.
Daily Analysis
WTI Crude holding minor support at 5875/65 again yesterday to re-target 5915/25 before a retest of 5975/85. A break above 6000 takes us towards a selling opportunity at 6080/6100, with stops above 6140.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
