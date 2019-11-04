Kleiman’s estate sued Craig Wright in February 2018.

Wright had to hand over half of his Bitcoin holdings to the Kleiman estate.

Australian computer scientist and tech entrepreneur Craig Wright, who proclaims to be the creator of Bitcoin, will once again head to the court with Kleiman estate. According to a document filed with the Southern District Court of Florida, Wright told the estate that he could not finance his court settlement:

On October 30, without any advance notice, Plaintiffs were informed Craig could no longer finance the settlement and was ‘breaking’ the non-binding settlement agreement. To that end, Plaintiffs began shifting back into preparing for trial (with much lost time). One such action was to contact James Wilson, the CFO of Craig’s companies in 2012-2013, i.e., the time during which Dave was alive and Craig alleges he sold Dave interest in his companies in exchange for a fortune of Bitcoin.

However, in August of 2018, Judge Bruce E. Reinhart stated that he believed Wright lied in the court. Wright also possibly forged documents to escape the eventual ruling. Both Wright and the estate initially agreed for a settlement. However, Wright has pulled out of the settlement agreement. The Klein estate says it is now preparing for a trial date. The trial is scheduled for March 30, 2020.

However, in August of 2018, Judge Bruce E. Reinhart stated that he believed Wright lied in the court. Wright also possibly forged documents to escape the eventual ruling. Both Wright and the estate initially agreed for a settlement. However, Wright has pulled out of the settlement agreement. The Klein estate says it is now preparing for a trial date. The trial is scheduled for March 30, 2020.



