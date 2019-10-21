Wright stated that he would provide the ultimate proof of his authorship of the original Bitcoin code.

Wright has filed 114 blockchain patents and listed two PhDs on his LinkedIn page.

The infamous Craig Wright has alleged Satoshi Nakamoto, the author of the Bitcoin (BTC) whitepaper, of plagiarizing him. In the CC London Investment in Blockchain and AI Forum 2019, Wright stated that he would provide the ultimate proof of his authorship of the original Bitcoin code. According to Wright, this will come out in the form of a thesis he wrote back in 2008. Wright stated that Nakamoto drafted the entire thesis into the Bitcoin white paper.

After realizing that he referred to Satoshi in the third-person, Wright said:

“Either I am Satoshi or Satoshi plagiarized me. You can make the choice, I don't really care because he actually took whole paragraphs from my LOM. So it’s either me or… I don’t really care if you like it.”

Wright has declared that Satoshi Nakamoto is a pseudonym for the partnership between him and his late business partner Dave Kleiman, who was responsible for inventing Bitcoin. Wright has continuously claimed himself as Satoshi Nakamoto after Kleiman’s death. Due to this, the crypto space has severely criticized the Australian programmer, calling him “Faketoshi.”

Since 2017, Wright has filed 114 blockchain patents and listed two PhDs on his LinkedIn page, including one from Charles Sturt University. Forbes contacted the university only to find out that it had not granted Wright any PhDs. Wright was, however, awarded with a doctorate degree by Charles Sturt University later in 2017 and was given three master's degrees in networking and systems administration.



