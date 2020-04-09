The recent COVID-19 market crash has reduced the risk of a halving price dump and could have set up a Bitcoin bullrun, some cryptocurrency experts believe.
Earlier today Chainalysis brought together a group of industry experts for an online panel to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Bitcoin and what it means for the future.
Chris Bendikson, Head of Research at CoinShares, said he believed the recent price crash in March had prepared miners early for the halving, which will reduce the sudden impact it could have had on their profitability. Those with outdated equipment had already been forced to drop out or upgrade:
“The result being that after the halving passes, plus maybe some months of potential hazard volatility, the industry, the mining industry will be in a much stronger position with an overall lower cost base.”
Bendikson added this set things up nicely for a mid-term bull run:
“What that means is that miners are likely to not have to sell as high of a proportion of their mined coins as before the halving and the actual halving, when you add that to this, means that we're potentially about to see a midterm bullish virtuous cycle in the making.”
Financial crisis shows why we need Bitcoin
Alex Laughton-Scott, Associate Director of CoinShares, explained the crisis has shone a light on the beneficial uses for Bitcoin. He posed the question ‘have the fundamentals changed?’ and then answered his own question by saying:
“The short answer would be: absolutely not. And this global setup is one that very much could show Bitcoin, Bitcoin’s uses and values in their entirety [...] We could be possibly witnessing a bit of a perfect storm brewing for Bitcoin in the medium term.”
All correlations go to 1 in a crisis
According to Laughton-Scott, during times of crisis, all correlations go to 1. That is, everything tends to move in the same direction. He explained the horror price drop in mid-March had been exacerbated by the low market cap, in relation to traditional asset classes, and was further amplified by stop losses and automated trades. This resulted in high volatility, even though many individuals may not share traditional market concerns. The good news is that correlations have already started to return to pre-crash levels:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD prepares for a massacre ahead of the May halving, $5,000 still within reach
The cryptocurrency market is facing bearish corrections across the board led by the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. Recently, BTC/USD hit highs close to $7,500.
XRP/USD flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci amid consolidation
Ripple price has kicked off the session on Thursday with losses amounting to 1.07%. The majority of the digital assets in the market are grappling with increased selling pressure. Bitcoin price is ...
ETH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation as it dropped from $173.31 to $171.75 in the early hours of Thursday. The price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and fell down. If the bulls were to regain control, they have three obvious goals.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD recovery hits wall at $48, can buyers hold above $45?
Litecoin price has sustained gains above a key ascending trendline since the dip to $25 support in March. Recovery has been gradual but steady. The tug of war between the bears and the bulls made the $40 level impenetrable until the surge early this week when ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.