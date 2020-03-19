Coronavirus isn’t slowing down Cardano’s plans to implement commercial infrastructure

- Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, denied that Cardano’s Shelley update would be postponed due to COVID-19.
- He noted that the people involved in the coin’s development are beginning to set aside funding for dedicated commercial infrastructure.
Proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain Cardano (ADA) has been working on implementing commercial infrastructure and has recently reassured the public that the development is on schedule. Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (the firm behind Cardano), said that the updates on the implementation will be out in the upcoming months.
Cardano commercially critical infrastructure are things that Cardano needs for it — in our view — to be competitive against other cryptocurrencies.
Hoskinson further noted that infrastructure such as this needs to ensure that decentralized applications work effectively on the blockchain. He also mentioned the Jormungandr node software, is also going to have an update soon.
Cardano’s development team is apparently working hard on the next network update - Shelley. The number of bugs reported in the Shelley testnet has significantly reduced over the last few weeks and the stability of the software is increasing. Earlier, many news outlets had reported that Cardano’s Shelley update would be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Hoskinson aggressively denied these reports, calling them “fake news.”
