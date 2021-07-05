Converting from crypto: Will the collapse of Bitcoin send more investors towards traditional retail investing?

The world of cryptocurrencies is largely known for its extreme volatility, but Bitcoin’s tumbling price represents a scale of downturn that hasn’t been seen since the market crash of 2018 and COVID-19 uncertainty last year. However, with this marking the first big collapse that many of the newly arriving retail investors have experienced, will we see more individuals cutting their losses and switching to the relative tranquillity of traditional stocks and shares?

Bitcoin’s recent dramatic pullback is hard to pinpoint. However, the coin’s price began tumbling initially after Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted the damage that Bitcoin miners were causing the environment before announcing that his car firm would no longer be accepting payments in BTC. Later, a fresh round of regulations unveiled by the Chinese government sent investor confidence tumbling alongside the value of the coin.

(Image: The Independent)

The downturn in the value of BTC will be especially difficult for investors who believed that the arrival of more institutional investors onto the cryptocurrency scene would’ve formed a more solid base to prevent the levels of volatility that used to plague the market.

(Image: Statista)

As the data above shows, the number of blockchain wallet users around the world has grown exponentially over the past decade to over 70 million today. With so many new wallet addresses appearing in recent months and years - long after the significant crash of 2018 and the COVID-19 uncertainty that impacted the crypto market in early 2020 - could Bitcoin’s latest crash send more investors over to more traditional retail investing?

Characterised by Volatility

While it seems reductive to say that investors may not be aware of the volatility that Bitcoin’s become famous for, it could be reasonable to suggest that many investors - both institutional and retail-based - weren’t prepared to see their investments take a hit of over 50%.

However, Bespoke Investment Group suggests that the typical drawdown from a BTC record high stands at almost 50% and on 69% of all trading days over the course of the past 10 years, Bitcoin has been down by over 40% from its record high.

Despite this, more bullish investors are advocating that long-term investors avoid the temptation of dumping their holdings due to BTC’s ability to rally to fresh all-time highs in the wake of adverse downturns.

(Image: MarketWatch)

As the data above shows, despite Bitcoin being a much more recent asset, the coin has experienced huge levels of price swings when compared to the S&P 500 and gold. Between them, the S&P 500 and gold have only once seen a price change of over 20% over the course of a single day. Whereas for Bitcoin this has already occurred 47 times.

The Lure of Stable Finance

The cryptocurrency market isn’t the only place that’s seen an influx of new retail investors over the course of the past 12 months. Traditional stocks have welcomed new investors at a growing rate of late.

According to Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic has leveraged a broader investment market of individuals looking to safeguard their finance.

“What we have analyzed above actually looks like the consequence of the pandemic and the stimulation packages that followed,” Manturov said. “This created a pool of funds retail investors could start investing into stocks. As per Fidelity report, there were 26M retail accounts in 2020, i.e. up 17% compared to 2019, while the daily trading volume doubled.”

Despite a clear rise in the volume of investors entering both crypto and traditional stocks, the market is likely to be led by the whims of big institutional investors - many of which have begun withdrawing their BTC holdings in favour of investments that contain lower levels of volatility.

Interestingly, more institutional investors appear to be favouring the stability of gold as a safe haven asset. Based on open interest in CME Bitcoin futures contracts, JP Morgan has claimed that large investors have begun reversing the recent trend of buying into BTC over gold. It’s these significant Bitcoin withdrawals that’s likely to have compounded the cryptocurrency’s ailing price.

“The Bitcoin flow picture continues to deteriorate and is pointing to continued retrenchment by institutional investors,” claimed a JP Morgan note issued to clients. “Over the past month, bitcoin futures markets experienced their steepest and more sustained liquidation since the Bitcoin ascent started last October.”

The departures of some of these ‘whales’ can see the prices of Bitcoin tumbling in a way that can generate fresh fear in the minds of smaller retail investors. It’s likely that these spiralling figures will shift investors back towards traditional investing, however, in the speculative world of retail, signs of a Bitcoin rebound will certainly see confidence return to the crypto landscape.

With this in mind, the path of retail investors will likely be drawn up by the direction that Bitcoin takes over the coming weeks. If the bull market isn’t finished yet then we’re much more likely to see May’s extreme volatility quickly forgiven in the hope of quicker accumulation.