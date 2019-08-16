Coil has received 1 billion XRP in seed round grant.

The company is keen to introduce another method of monetization for content.

Coil, which is a crypto powered crypto-powered content creation platform, has received a seed round of 1 billion XRP as it further takes leaps towards introducing an alternative method of monetization.

The content creation platform has a prior connection to Ripple, it was founded by Stefan Thomas, a former CTO for the company. The platform will be aiming at using XRP and the Xpring initiative.

Coil tweeted:

