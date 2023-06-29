The native token of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Compound (COMP) has surged by more than 50% in four days following a spike in volume and outflows on Binance.
COMP was trading at $45.98 at press time, doubling in value from its June 10 low of $22.89 and rising by 51.4% since Sunday, according to TradingView data.
Blockchain sleuth Lookonchain noted that one particular wallet deposited $3.5 million worth of Tether (USDT) to Binance on June 26 before withdrawing 50,000 COMP tokens ($2.26 million) on Wednesday and an additional 120,000 tokens ($5.5 million) on Thursday.
The inflow of stablecoins and outflow of compound tokens indicates that this particular wallet has been steadily accumulating the DeFi token.
According to historical CoinMarketCap data, 24-hour volume for COMP trading pairs averaged between $10 million and $15 million between June 11 and June 24. On June 25, it experienced $170 million in daily volume with a further $119 million being printed on June 27.
Several altcoins have been rallying recently following Bitcoin's chargeback above the $30,000 level of resistance. The likes of Blur and Arbitrum posted double-digital gains earlier this week as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) consolidated, indicating a positive shift in sentiment after three months of low volatility trading at range lows.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market experience the calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to range in the short term while revealing the mid-to-long-term outlook relatively bullish. But the indecisiveness in the lower timeframe seems to be weighing in on Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
MicroStrategy scoops up $347 million in BTC amidst spot Bitcoin ETF gold rush
MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded business analytics firms, continued accumulating Bitcoin through the recent crypto bloodbath. In an announcement early on Wednesday, the firm revealed its purchase of 12,333 BTC for $347 million between April and June 27, 2023.
Bankrupt FTX begins revival of international exchange, The Wall Street Journal reports
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has started talks with investors for the revival of the bankrupt exchange’s international platform. The failed exchange is conducting initial discussions with interested parties, FTX CEO John J. Ray III told The Wall Street Journal.
XRP on-chain activity signals incoming price rally as holders await SEC vs. Ripple verdict
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.