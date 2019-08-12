- CoinZoom Visa Card is a debit card that can instantly convert crypto into fiat.
- Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc. can be spent in any location that accepts visa payments.
CoinZoom, a Utah-based crypto exchange, has announced the upcoming launch of the CoinZoom Visa Card. This is a debit card that can be used to convert cryptocurrency into fiat instantly. It can be spent at any retail location that accepts chip, contactless, or PIN payments from Visa. The card, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year, can also be used to make ATM withdrawals.
Before using the card for purchases, the user must select the balance of either fiat or crypto (bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, litecoin or other coins) that they wish to be debited. Todd Crosland, founder and CEO of CoinZoom, stated that Visa's status as a global leader in payments was a "tremendous asset" to the firm. Along with the Visa card, the company is launching a mobile trading app that contains a virtual copy of the card. Customers can use the track to track of manage their transactions.
The launch of the debit card is one of the first steps taken by the firm towards global expansion and greater adoption of its services. In May, Seed Equity Capital, an investment firm, rebranded to "CoinZoom Securities." Crasland had then said:
"[T]he new name…allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective around changing the way that capital is being raised, with the goal of increasing access, lowering costs and improving regulatory compliance particularly with the issuance of digital securities."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is currently rejecting moves lower but there is still time
After the break of the pennant formation two days ago, BTC/USD has stalled at a key support level. Although there was a fair amount of volume on the break lower – as you can see on the far-right arrow marked on the bottom of the 4-hour chart – it hasn’t been followed up with much conviction and the volume tailed off at the support zone. 11,112.21 was used twice as a firm resistance point in mid-July and as the last consolidation support earlier in the month.
Ethereum struggling to keep the momentum going
ETH/USD finds support ahead of 200.00 at the internal trendline. Bulls target a break of 230.50 and may take the pair back to the highs. The current consolidation range is between 190.10 and 230.50 on the 4-hour chart.
UK’s FCA: Ripple’s XRP “has similar features” as Ethereum
Ripple’s XRP has handled the same functions as Ethereum. Ripple is battling a class action case in the US for selling “unregistered security”.
IOTA grants $5 million for Coordicide research program
The IOTA Foundation has granted $5 million for Coordicide research, as reported via an official blog. It is part of an upgrade for IOTA as they wanted to remove the centralized coordinating note from the network.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...