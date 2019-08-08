Coinone, a major South Korean crypto exchange, has collaborated with CertiK, a cybersecurity audit company, and Xangle, a disclosures firm. This move is expected to provide more transparency and safety for their investors. According to the announcement made by Coinone, CertiK and Xangle will be providing smart contract audit and public disclosure information respectively. Reportedly, Xangle's disclosures could include information regarding new tokens, changes in a project's business model, token governance and the volatility of investment stocks. Meanwhile, CertiK will reportedly provide audit information as a preventative measure against issues with code security exploits, as well as to review projects at a code level, among other things. The firm is expected to audit the projects listed on Coinone. According to an earlier report by Cointelegraph, Coinone had previously expanded to Indonesia in April 2018. Upon the launch in June, the exchange was slated to support six cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and Quantum (QAU).

