Bitcoin-friendly Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made a direct investment in a fledgling cryptocurrency company as part of its latest funding round.
CoinList to launch crypto exchange and wallet
Dorsey, who has become increasingly well known for his support of Bitcoin (BTC), injected an undisclosed amount in token sales startup CoinList, the Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 30.
CoinList serves as a platform for other startups to raise capital via tools such as token sales, airdrops and hackathons.
The company raised a total of $10 million in the latest round, having operated on the market since 2017. It will now seek to enter the exchange sector, along with launching a wallet.
“Crypto needs a trustworthy platform for launching new projects. CoinList leads the industry in that role, and trading is a logical next step,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Dorsey as saying.
The rebirth of token fundraising?
The move comes at a delicate time for the token industry. As Cointelegraph reported, tightening regulatory controls worldwide have resulted in fundraising tools that were popular at the time of CoinList’s genesis being no longer viable.
Among them are initial coin offerings, or ICOs, which have all but disappeared since last year.
Dorsey himself has pledged long-term commitment to Bitcoin, in particular, supporting the phenomenon via both Twitter and his payment company Square.
Last week, Square announced it was moving into incremental stocks sales, Dorsey tweeting that cryptocurrency purchases were a suitable alternative for those who were not interested in owning equity.
He added that he himself was not interested in participating in Facebook’s digital currency, Libra.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD extends the decline, $9,000 within reach
Bitcoin retreated from Tuesday's high of $9,512 to trade at $9,170 by press time. BTC/USD has lost 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day moving within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
Ripple price prediction: $0.30 attracts XRP/USD like a magnet – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is hovering at $0.3000 with the bearish momentum gaining traction. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving along the upside trend line from September 26 low. A sustainable move above this barrier will negate the short-term bullish scenario.
Ethereum: Is the $200 critical level within reach?
Ethereum price renewed bullish interest gradually loses steal after failing to break above $200. The immediate downside is supported by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 SMA limits movement towards $200.
Facebook’s Libra potential for success is slim, reckons China’s Huang Qifan
Facebook and China are somehow in a tug of war that will see either of them launch their respective digital currencies first. China has been studying central bank-issued currencies for over six years now while Facebook only announced the plan to launch Libra in June 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.