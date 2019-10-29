CoinGecko has been used to collect and analyse cryptocurrency data for some time. Now the derivatives market is taking off in the crypto space they have decided to add a new section dedicated to data from 20 exchanges analysing over 100 coins in all kinds of derivatives markets..

The data includes price, open interest, basis, funding rates, expiry dates, and trading volume. It also has a neat comparison tool so you can see which exchange is the largest by volume or other metrics.

TM Lee the CEO of CoinGecko said:

Being a leading crypto data aggregator, CoinGecko aims to lead the industry with innovation and we are proud to be the first to launch such a service, We hope to empower traders with more data that they can use to make better-informed decisions

If CoinGecko is to keep up with the marketplace it will need to add options volume and data as Deribit already gives out some information but CME and Bakkt will introduce options products soon. It will also need to add CME and Bakkt futures data as at the moment it is not available.

They say they are planning to add options data and an app to their services but no dates have been given to when we may see these features.