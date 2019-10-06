Coinbase users can earn DAI stable coins by completing quizzes.

The US-based exchange rewards users for learning about DAI.

This is the first stablecoin available via Coinbase Learn platform.

Coinbase users will be able to earn DAI coins while learning about the coins and the ways they are generated.

Starting from Monday, the customers of the US-based exchange can receive DAI coins for watching video lessons about the project and answering questions about DAI and its features.

While Coinbase has already launched a similar reward program for EOS, DAI is the first stablecoin available through Coinbase Earn platform.



The exchange declares that it wants to become a trusted educational resource where customers can obtain information about the latest development in the crypto universe.

"We expect earning to become an increasingly important function in the crypto ecosystem — alongside buying, staking, voting, and mining — especially when paired with education.” the company wrote in its blog post.

DAI is a decentralized stablecoin based on Ethereum blockchain and pegged to the US Dollar. It is designed to maintain a value of approximately $1. DAI has a paired token MKR created to provide governance on Maker platform.